Alexander Zverev and Elina Svitolina win biggest titles of careers at Italian Open

by FP Sports May, 22 2017 IST
Alexander Zverev (R) poses with the trophy after winning Rome Masters final against Novak Djokovic (L) at the Foro Italico in Italy. AFP
Novak Djokovic returns the ball during his final match against Alexander Zverev. AP
Alexander Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Novak Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago at 19. AFP
Elina Svitolina (R) poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Open final against Simona Halep (L) at the Foro Italico in Rome. Svitolina stunned Halep 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to win the WTA event. AFP
Elina Svitolina returns the ball during final match against Simona Halep.
Simona Halep falls on the pitch during the final. Halep required treatment to her ankle from a trainer twice and was late getting to shots as the match wore on. AP
Elina Svitolina kisses the trophy after winning the final. Svitolina now leads the tour with 31 match wins this season. AP
