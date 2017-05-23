Alexander Zverev breaks into top 10, Elina Svitolina climbs to World No 6 in latest rankings

Paris: Germany's Alexander Zverev broke into the Top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday a day after stunning world number two Novak Djokovic to win the Rome Masters.

The 20-year-old Zverev claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a straight sets win over four-time Rome champion Djokovic.

It was just a fourth career title and third this year for Zverev who moves up seven places to ten ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros from 28 May 28 to 11 June.

The top 10 remains unchanged with Britain's Andy Murray world number one ahead of Serb Djokovic, the reigning Roland Garros champion.

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro moves up four places to 30th after reaching the Rome quarter-finals.

In the women's rankings, Elina Svitolina returned to the top 10 in style after winning the Italian Open title on Sunday. She soared up five spots to a new career-high of world number six. Svitolina was the first Ukrainian player to crack the world's top 10 in February and now aims for a similar performance at the French Open.

World number one Angelique Kerber suffered another setback in Rome but she still lead sat the top of the WTA standings. Karolina Pliskova could soon rise to world number two and leapfrog Serena Williams, who will not be competing for the next few months due to her pregnancy. Garbine Muguruza moved up two places to be now ranked fifth.

Daria Gavrilova entered the top 30 thanks to her quarter-final appearance in Rome.

With inputs from AFP