AIFF source says 'no breakthrough' for I-League clubs' participation in ISL after latest meeting

New Delhi: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) remained a pipe dream as nothing substantial appeared to have come out of the club officials' meeting with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan was represented by financial secretary Debasish Dutta and secretary Srinjoy Bose, while Debabrata Sarkar came on behalf of East Bengal for their meeting with AIFFsecretary Kushal Das in the capital.

Sarkar is a long-time executive committee member of East Bengal.

A reliable source said there is "no possibility of a breakthrough" in the issue as finding solutions is beyond one individual.

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - two of Indian football's traditional clubs - last month came on board to play for the revamped Indian Super League and requested AIFF to waive off the franchisee fee keeping their heritage in mind.

However, it is understood that waiving off the franchise fee is a complex process that will require the intervention of all the stakeholders.

All India Football Federation and IMG-Reliance have been in talks for long to merge I-League with the cash-rich Indian Super League to make it the top-most league in the country.