AIFF sack under-17 coach Nicolai Adam ahead of the Fifa World Cup in India

FP SportsJan, 25 2017 10:55:11 IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have decided to relieve India under-17 coach Nicolai Adam from his position following the team’s dismal performance at the recently concluded Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow.

File photo of India under-17 football team coach Nicolai Adam. AIFF

The sacking is being seen as quite bizarre, considering the Fifa under-17 World Cup, being held in India, is right around the corner and would leave virtually no time for preparations for a new coach.

According to reports, the German coach, who had earlier served as national coach for the U-16 and U-17 national teams of Azerbaijan, was asked by AIFF president Praful Patel to step down from his post.

A Hindustan Timesreport says that the federation had spent close to Rs eight crore on Adam’s services, making the decision even more contentious.

Adam, who was known for guiding the Azerbaijan U-19 national team to the UEFA Elite Group, had previously said that the Indian players were no match for the physicality of the opponents following the tournament in Moscow.

The under-17 World Cup will be hosted from 6 to 28 October and will be the first time that India will hosts a FIFA tournament.

