AIFF sack under-17 coach Nicolai Adam ahead of the Fifa World Cup in India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have decided to relieve India under-17 coach Nicolai Adam from his position following the team’s dismal performance at the recently concluded Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow.

The sacking is being seen as quite bizarre, considering the Fifa under-17 World Cup, being held in India, is right around the corner and would leave virtually no time for preparations for a new coach.

According to reports, the German coach, who had earlier served as national coach for the U-16 and U-17 national teams of Azerbaijan, was asked by AIFF president Praful Patel to step down from his post.

A Hindustan Timesreport says that the federation had spent close to Rs eight crore on Adam’s services, making the decision even more contentious.

Adam, who was known for guiding the Azerbaijan U-19 national team to the UEFA Elite Group, had previously said that the Indian players were no match for the physicality of the opponents following the tournament in Moscow.

The under-17 World Cup will be hosted from 6 to 28 October and will be the first time that India will hosts a FIFA tournament.