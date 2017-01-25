AIFF denies sacking under-17 football coach Nicolai Adam

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has denied the reports being circulated that they had sacked the under-17 coach Nicolai Adam from his position following the team’s dismal performance at the recently concluded Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow.

In a statement on its website, the sports body said:

"All India Football Federation is surprised and denies the news report about sacking of FIFA U-17 World Cup Team head coach Nicolai Adam,"

"The AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel interacted on Tuesday (January 24, 2017) with the coach and the boys who were on their way back to Goa from the Valentin Granatkin Memorial Tournament in St Petersburg, Russia. The President discussed the performance of the team as well as the way forward towards preparing a more competitive team for the U-17 World Cup,"

"The AIFF as the governing body is focussed on the development of the game and unearthing new talents in the Country. It is AIFF’s utmost priority to ensure a proper roadmap for Indian Football and the welfare of the boys,"

"The Team which has been sent on long exposure tours by AIFF to Germany, Dubai, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Brazil, Russia amongst others would resume their practice on February 1, 2017 in Goa," the statement read.

According to reports, the German coach, who had earlier served as national coach for the U-16 and U-17 national teams of Azerbaijan, was asked by AIFF president Praful Patel to step down from his post.

A Hindustan Timesreport says that the federation had spent close to Rs eight crore on Adam’s services, making the decision even more contentious.

Adam, who was known for guiding the Azerbaijan U-19 national team to the UEFA Elite Group, had previously said that the Indian players were no match for the physicality of the opponents following the tournament in Moscow.

The under-17 World Cup will be hosted from 6 to 28 October and will be the first time that India will hosts a FIFA tournament.