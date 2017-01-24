AIFF contemplating renaming itself as Football India, says Praful Patel

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) is contemplating renaming itself as Football India, President Praful Patel said on Tuesday.

The AIFF launched the first ever women's professional league, to be contested by six teams at the Ambedkar Stadium here from 28 January.

The inagural edition of the IWL will feature six teams --Jeppiar (Puducherry), Eastern Sporting Union (Imphal), Rising Student's Club (Cuttack), Football Club Alakhpura (Haryana) and a team each from I-League and ISL clubs, Aizawl FC and FC Pune City.

"Simply IWL doesn't have any mention of football. It is named AIFF Indian Women's League, which refers to football. We may later rename the league as Football India IWL but for that we have to rename AIFF as Football India. All though a decision is yet to be taken, but it may be announced soon," Patel said on the sidelines of the launch of inaugural Indian Women's League.