Ahmed Khan, part of India's Asian Games gold-winning football team, passes away

New Delhi: Ahmed Khan, a member of India's gold winning football team at the first Asian Games in 1951, passed away at the age of 91 after prolonged illness.

A prolific striker, Khan represented India in two Olympic Games – in 1948 in London and in 1952 in Helsinki – apart from two Asian Games in Delhi and in 1954 in Manila.

Khan, who played as a striker, represented India in 11 matches and made his debut against France in the London Olympics. He scored three goals including one against the erstwhile Yugoslavia in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Besides, he was also a member of the victorious back-to-back Quadrangular Trophy winning Indian squad in 1953 and 1954.

Khan was also known for being an East Bengal legend and was a part of the famous 'Pancha Pandavas' of the 'Red and Golds'. The other four were Venkatesh, Saleh, Appa Rao and Dhanraj.

He played for East Bengal from 1949 to 1959 and captained the club in 1954. He scored 62 goals for the Kolkata giants having won the IFA Shield four times; the Calcutta League, the Durand Cup and the DCM Trophy thrice each; and the Rovers Cup, the PK Nair Gold Cup and the HK Mookherjee Shield once each.

AIFF president Praful Patel, in his message said: "It's sad to hear that Ahmed Khan, one of the most versatile Indian players, is no more. His contribution to Indian football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."