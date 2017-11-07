AFC Cup: Sunil Chhetri's strike against Maziya Sports and Recreation nominated for goal of the tournament

New Delhi: India captain Sunil Chhetri's spectacular free-kick goal in Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation in the AFC Cup has been nominated as one of the four best goals of the tournament.

Chhetri curled past the Maziya defensive wall and the goalie to dump the ball into the net in the 57th minute of the group match in Bengaluru on May 31 to send his side to the inter-zone semifinals.

The three other goals nominated were -- Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim player Nazmi Faiz's winner against Beoungket Angkor, Iraqi side Al Zawraa striker Mohanad Abdulraheem's strike against Al Jaish and Philippine club Ceres Negros midfielder Iain Ramsay's effort against Tampines Rovers.

The winner of the 2017 AFC Cup Goal of the Tournament will be decided by public vote on the AFC's Cup's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Bengaluru, the losing finalists last year, beat 4.25 SC of North Korea in inter-zone semifinals but eventually lost to FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in the finals.