AFC Cup qualifiers 2018: Bengaluru FC blank Transport United to enter second Round

Bengaluru: Bengaluru progressed into the second round of 2018 AFC Cup qualifiers beating Bhutan's Transport United 3-0 in the second leg of the preliminary stage clash on Tuesday.

Without the services of captain Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru put up a splendid show and sent the spectators in delirium with three exquisite goals.

Star scorers for hosts were Boithang Haokip, Lalhlimpuia Daniel and Semboi, whose skills outclassed the AFC debutants.

Boithang gave Bengaluru the lead off a header after Semboi crossed the ball to him in 27th minute.

The second goal was scored by Daniel in 54th minute from long distance after receiving a pass from Semboi. The diving Hari Gurung failed to keep the ball out of danger.

Semboi scored the third goal for the hosts as he finished the ball into the left bottom corner after receiving a pass from Harmanjot Singh Khabra in 62nd minute.

The match was completely dominated by Bengaluru as they did not miss an opportunity to create chances at regular intervals.

Bengaluru had two near chances in 15th and 17th minute, prior to scoring the goal. Antonio Dovale lobbed the ball for Daniel Lahlimpuia into the box, who did well with his effort, but the rival keeper palmed off over the post, without causing any damage early on.

In next two minutes, Bengaluru had another close chance as Nishu Kumar found Dovale with a good pass, but the Spaniard skied the ball over.

Juanan too, in 34th minute missed an opportunity as his shot sailed over the post after he received Dovale's cross in the box.

Coach Albert Roca made three substitutions in the second half – Juanan for Subhashish Bose; Khabra for Joyner Lorenco; Malsawmzuala for Myron Mendes.