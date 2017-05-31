AFC Cup: Depleted Mohun Bagan look to end poor season with a victory

Dhaka: Mohun Bagan will look to sign off the season on a high when they face Abahani Limited Dhaka in their last round AFC Cup Group E clash at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

With Cyclone Mora affecting several parts of the region, it remains to be seen whether it has any impact on the match scheduled for 7.45 pm local time.

It may also turn out to be their I-League-winning coach Sanjoy Sen's final game with Mohun Bagan as he is unlikely to continue.

Out of the knockout race, both the teams will look to salvage pride.

Third in the Group E with six points, Mohun Bagan will look to avoid a slip-up against the local giants who are at the bottom with three points after five matches.

Mohun Bagan will miss two of their foreign recruits in Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira, who is not fully fit and Haitian ace marksman Sony Norde, who could not travel owing to visa issues.

Indian forward Balwant Singh is also down with an injury and will be missed alongside midfielder Sehnaj Singh and defender Pritam Kotal.

In this scenario, Katsumi Yusa and Darryl Duffy will be expected to play a crucial role.

Mohun Bagan will still have the edge and Sen would look to end his tenure on a high against a team they blanked 3-1 in the first leg.

"I'm a bit relaxed now. We will try our best to grab three points from the game and the boys are motivated," Sen said.