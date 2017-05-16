AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan lock horns in inconsequential game before Federation Cup final

Kolkata: In what will be pre-cursor to the high-octane Federation Cup final, Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will have an ideal 'dress rehearsal' when they square off in an inconsequential AFC Cup group league encounter on Wednesday.

Bagan are already out of AFC Cup while Bengaluru as the group E toppers have already qualified for the next stage.

However the crazy scheduling of Federation Cup meant that the final is being played a week after the semi-finals, with the second tier continental championship sandwiched in between.

This will be their fifth meeting this season, with the first of those matches took place in Bengaluru on 11 March.

They have met in two I-League games, one Federation Cup group game and one leg of the AFC Cup — with the results being two draws and one win apiece.

They will meet again for the sixth time on 21 May in Cuttack in the Federation Cup final that will also give the winners an AFC Cup slot for the 2018 season.

On nine points from four matches to lead the table, Bengaluru will look to log full points to secure their passage to knock-out stage.

The third-placed Mohun Bagan who have three points from four matches will look to finish on a high at their home venue where they have been unbeaten this season.

Both Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC lost their respective last assignment in the AFC Cup.

Mohun Bagan lost 2-5 to Maziya Sports and Recreation of Maldives at the National Stadium in Male on 3 May.

Bengaluru FC went down 0-2 to Abahani Limited Dhaka at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on the same day.