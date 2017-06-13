AFC Asian Cup qualifier, India vs Kyrgyz Republic: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

High on confidence following a six-game winning streak, India will face their toughest test this year when they take on Kyrgyzstan in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying round football match on Tuesday.

India have come into the game after winning six official international matches on the trot, including a 2-0 victory over Nepal last week, and they would fancy their chances against the central Asians in the home leg tie at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The Stephen Constantine-coached Indian side are ranked at exactly 100 while Kyrgyzstan are 132nd in the latest FIFA rankings. Both the sides are tied at three points each from their opening fixture wins in Group A.

Whoever win tomorrow will brighten their chances of qualifying for the main tournament in UAE in 2019. Two teams from each of the six groups will qualify for the 2019 tournament.

Macau and Myanmar are the other two teams in Group A.

Here's all you need to know about catching Tuesday's action live:

When will the India vs Kyrgyz Republic match be played?

India will host the Kyrgyz Republic at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on 13 June.

How do I watch the India vs Kyrgyz Republic clash live?

The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blog on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.