AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Coach Stephen Constantine praises Balwant Singh for making an impact in India's win

Macau: Chief coach Stephen Constantine was all praise for striker Balwant Singh's double strike against Macau stating that the former Mohun Bagan goal-poacher could have doubled his tally.

"Balwant scored two goals tonight. He did what he was asked to do. He could have scored four but I will take two," Constantine said after India's 2-0 win in the Asian Cup Qualifier against Macau.

He termed it a "valuable win" considering the ultra-defensive tactic employed by the home team.

"It was very difficult to break down their defence. It is a very valuable win for us. And we stay on top of Group A with 9 points. It was very hard as they were defending with 8 or 9 men. So we are happy with the 2-0 victory," the Anglo-Cypriot coach said.

Constantine's boys have now remained unbeaten in eleven games on the trot since the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Playoff Round 1 match against Laos on 2 June, 2016.

India are scheduled to face the same opponents on 10 October in the return fixture in India.