Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bags Sportsman of the Year award at inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours

Mumbai: Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who won four Superseries titles this year, bagged the Sportsman of the Year award at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours.

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu was the Sportswoman of the Year award in the individual sport category, a release said.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who today became the fastest bowler to reach 'Club 300' in Test cricket and women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj were awarded Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, respectively, in the Team Sport category.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team, which ended as runners-up in the ICC Women's World Cup, were named as the Team of the Year.

While star tennis player Sania Mirza was awarded the Inspirational Honour by the jury, country's first Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the Transformational Contribution to Sport award.

Indian Sports Honours is an initiative partnered with India skipper Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka, in line with their vision to support the development of Indian sports.

The ceremony was telecast on Star Sports.

Awards: *Sportsman of the year (Individual sport): Srikanth Kidambi *Sportsman of the year (Team sport) - Ravichandran Ashwin *Sportswoman of the year (Individual sport) - P.V. Sindhu *Sportswoman of the year (Team sport) - Mithali Raj *Team of the year (Men/Women) - Indian Womens Cricket Team *Coach of the year - Bisveshwar Nandi *Emerging Sportswoman of the year - Aditi Ashok *Emerging Sportsman of the year - Neeraj Chopra *Differently abled Sportsman of the year - Devendra Jhajaria *Differently abled Sportswoman of the year - Deepa Malik

Jury Honours *Keep Walking Honour for Lifetime achievement - Balbir Singh *Inspirational Honour - Sania Mirza *Transformational Contribution to Sport - Abhinav Bindra

Popular choice Honours *Breakthrough performance of the year - Hardik Pandya *Star Sports Believe Honour (Comeback of the year) - Saina Nehwal *Spirit of Sport - Yogeshwar Dutt *Player of the year - Sunil Chhetri *Club of the year - Mumbai Indians *Best Fan Club - Manjappada Kerala Blasters.