Ace boxer Vijender Singh says he's quite content with two belts and will not rush for world title

Jaipur: Just over two years old in the professional circuit, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh says he is quite content with the two belts he has won so far and will not rush things in his quest for a world title next year.

Vijender has fought nine bouts so far, winning all of them, and has collected the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight titles.

The 32-year-old will be fighting his 10th bout come 23 December against Ghana's Ernest Amuzu, putting both his title on the line.

Amuzu has competed in 25 bouts, winning 23 of them – 21 of them being knockouts.

"He is a good boxer with a record of 23 wins till now. It would be his first fight in Asia and he would be eager to win here. I am excited for this fight as I have sweet memories of the Pink City where I spent a few months as a TC in Railways," Vijender recalled.

"I am training hard in the ring for my 10th professional fight. I am going to beat him, of course Singh is the King," he quipped.

As for the season ahead, Vijender said he is taking things slow.

"I am in no hurry and want to move ahead slow and steady. Every bout and every round for me is like a final and hopefully I would be able to have a go at the world title in the next year.

"I want to fight at the right time so that I am able to fulfill my aspirations," said Vijender.

Asked which has been the toughest bout of his professional career, Vijender said the debut was the hardest.

"I had to win it to prove that my decision of turning professional was right. There are always hardships in the beginning but soon I starting anticipating well," he said.