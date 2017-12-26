Acclaimed coach Mulyo Handoyo to part ways with BAI after PBL 2018, claim reports

The Badminton Authority of India (BAI) may soon be deprived of the services of specialist singles coach Mulyo Handoyo, who may resign at the end of the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL).

If the latest reports are to be believed, the development is a result of some personal decisions that the Indonesian coach has had to make. According to News18.com, Handoyo's wife and teenage son were finding it difficult to adjust to life in India, as a result of which the veteran coach was faced with the choice of either heading home or staying back with the prospect of not seeing his family around for long.

The report further added that Handoyo had already returned to his native country.

"It’s been a challenge for his family since he has a 13-year-old kid. They came down a few times but were not keen on moving base completely," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Handoyo is widely credited with shaking the sport up in the country as far as the fitness levels are concerned. The Indonesian, who coached Taufik Hidayat during the latter's gold medal win in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was appointed by the BAI in early 2017, establishing a training system in India that saw immediate results, including five SuperSeries victories in men's singles.

He is widely credited as the man behind the resurgence of Kidambi Srikanth, and his methods have drawn praise from legends such as Pullela Gopichand.