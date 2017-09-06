2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Greece's official Facebook page shuts down abusive commenters

Athens: The Greek national team said on Tuesday that they will no longer accept abusive comments on their Facebook page.

The account, run by the country's football federation, has seen supporters post offensive phrases due to their disappointing performances in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

"Those who have the need to abuse, either the team or their members, will be excluded and reported. On the contrary, those who criticize without using abusive phrases or offensive language, will be included," said an announcement on the account.

"The national team's account is not welcome to those who do not know what it means to respect the team, their efforts, and above all, the game itself. Thanks for understanding."

Greece are third in Group H of European qualifying after a 2-1 defeat by Belgium saw them slip a point behind Bosnia and Herzegovina in the race for a play-off place.

Belgium's win saw them qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.