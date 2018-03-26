Politics
BJP hopes to repeat Tripura win in Andhra Pradesh but regional players make it mission impossible for saffron party
Trinamool's descent into Hindutva politics on Ram Navami is unprincipled and strategically dangerous for Bengal
Rahul Gandhi and Congress apart, triple anti-incumbency looms as major threat to Narendra Modi's return in 2019
CPM submits notice of no-confidence against BJP government in Lok Sabha
Mayawati says SP-BSP 'friendship' forged in national interest, calls for Opposition to jointly stop BJP in 2019
Amit Shah in Karnataka: BJP president visits Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur as part of party's charm offensive before Assembly election
Sports
Premier League: Liverpool's Joe Gomez relishes opportunity to learn from teammate Virgil van Dijk
Australian Grand Prix: Haas impress in qualifying but fail to finish main race, slapped with fines for unsafe pit stops
Commonwealth Games 2018: Heena Sidhu says tournament is a stepping stone, calls World Championship her target
International friendlies: Jorge Sampaoli, Julen Lopetegui look to address striker issues when Argentina face Spain
Commonwealth Games 2018: Boxer Amit Panghal could win medal at Gold Coast after breakthrough year
Australian Grand Prix: Mercedes vow to bounce back in Bahrain after losing to Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel
India
Madhya Pradesh journalist probing illegal sand mining cases mowed down by truck; Shivraj Singh Chouhan vows action
Public policy professional Meghnad's 'Sansad Watch' demystifies Parliament, helps rid it of civics textbook-style jargon
Centre begins process of selling 9,400 enemy properties to enrich its coffers by about Rs 1 lakh crore
Delhi traders to hold mega rally on 28 March, will urge Centre to bring ordinance to stop sealing drive
Uber sells SE Asian operations to Grab: Firm may focus on open markets like India where operations are easier, say experts
Farmers' role as investors pushes them into debt trap: Govt can alleviate crisis by shielding them from risk
World
Voting underway for Egypt's presidential election, incumbent President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi expected to return
Benjamin Netanyahu questioned by police over graft case; Israel PM denounces allegations
United States imposes sanctions on seven Pakistani companies over links to nuclear trade
Pakistan defence ministry rejects Pervez Musharraf's plea for security on return to country
Stormy Daniels appears on CBS 60 Minutes: Was threatened to stay silent about fling with Donald Trump, says porn star
Russia shopping mall fire: 53 dead, 16 still missing in Siberia's Kemerovo city; criminal probe launched, say officials
Business
SEBI plans framework to check non-compliance of listing rules, exchanges to have power to freeze promoter shareholding
Sensex spurts 470 points, crosses 33,000 mark, Nifty above 10,100; banks, metal shares up
Uber sells SE Asian operations to Grab: Firm may focus on open markets like India where operations are easier, say experts
Globalisation going through revisionary phase, says Suresh Prabhu; emphasises on having more international trade
Reliance Jio ranked as no 1 innovator brand, beats Airtel, Flipkart, Paytm and Oyo
Entertainment
Collateral review: Carey Mulligan delivers a terrific performance in this flawed but timely crime drama
Kartik Aaryan walks the ramp with Kareena Kapoor; Arjun Kapoor's emotional note: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
As Kollywood strike continues, Vishwaroopam 2 cleared by censors: Will Kamal Haasan's film release before Rajinikanth's Kaala?
Hichki box office collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's film picks up on Sunday, crosses 15 cr over weekend
Swedish House Mafia confirm reports of a reunion, deliver surprise performance at Miami's Ultra Music Festival
Anushka Sharma's horror film Pari may get a Tamil remake; official confirmation expected soon
F.Cricket
Australia ball-tampering scandal: Sunrisers Hyderabad to decide on David Warner's role after CA report, says VVS Laxman
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: For resurgent Afghanistan, there's no looking back after fairytale ending as they prepare for road ahead
Steve Smith and ball-tampering scandal, LIVE updates: David Warner's captaincy at Sunrisers Hyderabad under threat
Women's T20I Tri-series: India knocked out after losing third match on the trot; Australia to play England in finals
Australia ball-tampering scandal: CA vows to give results of investigation into Steve Smith's pre-planned cheating by 28 March
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai says his side will target winning tournament
TECH
India climbs from rank 76 to 67 on Ookla's Speedtest Global Index with Norway at the top
Microsoft Garage opens at its India Development Centre in Hyderabad to encourage problem-solving using new methods
EU is keeping the option to break Google so that it does not become too large to challenge
India's agritech startups are employing data mining and AI to improve crop yield, make farming profitable
Amid data breach scandal, more than 50 percent users distrust Facebook in US and Germany: Survey
Oppo F7 launched in India with a 6.23-inch FHD plus display, 25 MP selfie camera starting from Rs 21,990 onwards
