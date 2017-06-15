How a few determined local residents demanded accountability and challenged decisions taken by a government department. When threatened by the lumbering bureaucratic attitude of Goa’s forest officials, local residents took steps such as filing the RTI and mobilising a public call-to-action based on video proof with scientifically-backed research.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 2,097 murders were committed between 2000 and 2012, where the motive was “witch hunting”.
The Panga Kondhs are showing the way to a sustainable and food secure future. They are preserving the genetic diversity of crops, battling climate change and protecting forests from rapacious industrial profit motives.