Rani Mukerji opens up on Hichki, facing failure and overcoming fears

Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hichki, discusses choosing films, overcoming her fears and facing failure.
Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:20 PM
Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hichki, discusses choosing films, overcoming her fears and facing failure.
Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 14:20 PM
Sachin-Jigar demystify background score of Bollywood films
Tape Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Raju Hirani discuss films, relationships and stardom
Tape Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta discuss social media and putting up with trolls
Rani Mukerji talks about personal, professional hiccups ahead of upcoming film Hichki