Week 6 of Patio Unplugged sees Abeineth play two acoustic ballads: Frightening us and On my own.
Patio Unplugged's next feature is a band called Ray & The Revolution. The band is comprised of Shubham Ray, Rishab Pandit and Shishya Ray.
Patio Unplugged's fourth independent artist is Sooraj Bishnoi, who is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Mumbai.
Even though Little Plastic Raincoat has no jazz elements, it retains the smooth quality of the first song and remains very much a Second Sight song.
La Hermosa Tristeza is easily the most unique song featured on Patio Unplugged till now and probably the best one too.
Calico is a four-piece band. Although they are still searching for a definitive sound, they identify most with a mixture of varied genres like soft pop, jazz, soul, R&B, and funk. Formed in early 2017, the band consists of Anuraag Gawhale (guitar), Ivan Imkong (vocals+guitar), Shashwat Karkare (drums) and Yohaan Pissurlenker (bass). The band's second song "Tides" starts off as a more conventional alternative rock song, with a plucked intro. The song slowly builds up and intensifies with drums, chiming guitars and falsetto vocals joining in, before culminating in a proper jam. The song is pretty different from the first one, yet there's a definite identity to both of them that remains consistent
On Patio Unplugged: Awkward Bong is musician Ronit Sarkar's singer-songwriter avatar. The act is a four-piece band with a lush, organic pop sound.