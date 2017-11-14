Patio Unplugged: 'Tides' is a conventional alternative rock song, from Mumbai band Calico

Calico is a four-piece band. Although they are still searching for a definitive sound, they identify most with a mixture of varied genres like soft pop, jazz, soul, R&B, and funk. Formed in early 2017, the band consists of Anuraag Gawhale (guitar), Ivan Imkong (vocals+guitar), Shashwat Karkare (drums) and Yohaan Pissurlenker (bass). The band's second song "Tides" starts off as a more conventional alternative rock song, with a plucked intro. The song slowly builds up and intensifies with drums, chiming guitars and falsetto vocals joining in, before culminating in a proper jam. The song is pretty different from the first one, yet there's a definite identity to both of them that remains consistent

