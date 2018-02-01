Tadpatri Talkies, a Mumbai based hip-hop group, have brought the spotlight upon them with a unique style of tongue-in-cheek humour. Using sketch comedy, parody and the art of satire, Tadpatri Talkies have reinvigorated the local hip-hop scene, or what is better known as Gully Rap.
Mumbai-based Awkward Silence was formed back in 2014 after the disbandment of the rock-group Worst Case Scenario. Four friends – Sidhant Bakshi (vocals and guitars), Nishat Chaddha (keys), Prashant Sukumar (vocals and guitars), and Yash Rohra (bass) – came together to form Awkward Silence; a pop-punk group that reminds you of Jimmy Eat World circa the early 2000s.
Awkward Silence was formed back in 2014 after the disbandment of the rock-group Worst Case Scenario. Four friends – Sidhant Bakshi (vocals and guitars), Nishat Chaddha (keys), Prashant Sukumar (vocals and guitars), and Yash Rohra (bass) – came together to form Awkward Silence; a pop-punk group that reminds you of Jimmy Eat World circa the early 2000s.
Week 6 of Patio Unplugged sees Abeineth play two acoustic ballads: Frightening us and On my own.
Week 6 of Patio Unplugged sees Abeineth play two acoustic ballads: Frightening us and On my own.
Patio Unplugged's next feature is a band called Ray & The Revolution. The band is comprised of Shubham Ray, Rishab Pandit and Shishya Ray.
Patio Unplugged's next feature is a band called Ray & The Revolution. The band is comprised of Shubham Ray, Rishab Pandit and Shishya Ray.
Patio Unplugged's fourth independent artist is Sooraj Bishnoi, who is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Mumbai.
Patio Unplugged's fourth independent artist is Sooraj Bishnoi, who is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Mumbai.