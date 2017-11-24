Patio Unplugged's next feature is a band called Ray & The Revolution. The band is comprised of Shubham Ray, Rishab Pandit and Shishya Ray.
Patio Unplugged's fourth independent artist is Sooraj Bishnoi, who is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Mumbai.
Even though Little Plastic Raincoat has no jazz elements, it retains the smooth quality of the first song and remains very much a Second Sight song.
La Hermosa Tristeza is easily the most unique song featured on Patio Unplugged till now and probably the best one too.
Calico is a four-piece band. Although they are still searching for a definitive sound, they identify most with a mixture of varied genres like soft pop, jazz, soul, R&B, and funk. Formed in early 2017, the band consists of Anuraag Gawhale (guitar), Ivan Imkong (vocals+guitar), Shashwat Karkare (drums) and Yohaan Pissurlenker (bass). The band's second song "Tides" starts off as a more conventional alternative rock song, with a plucked intro. The song slowly builds up and intensifies with drums, chiming guitars and falsetto vocals joining in, before culminating in a proper jam. The song is pretty different from the first one, yet there's a definite identity to both of them that remains consistent
On Patio Unplugged: Awkward Bong is musician Ronit Sarkar's singer-songwriter avatar. The act is a four-piece band with a lush, organic pop sound.
Awkward Bong is a Mumbai-based musician Ronit Sarkar's singer-songwriter avatar. Starting out as a solo bedroom project in 2014, the act has now grown into a four-piece band with a lush, organic pop sound. The first Awkward Bong song is "Strangers". According to the artist, the song is about people falling out and becoming strangers to each other. The song is a very mainstream acoustic ballad and is supported by a chord progression you've heard many times. The song isn't trying anything new and the smooth vocals are also very pastiche. People who like soft acoustic ballads about love will like the song, but there's nothing in the song for those who ask more of their music. Even the lyrics are about sentiments that have been thrown up by countless bands over the years.
