Calico is a four-piece band. Although they are still searching for a definitive sound, they identify most with a mixture of varied genres like soft pop, jazz, soul, R&B, and funk. Formed in early 2017, the band consists of Anuraag Gawhale (guitar), Ivan Imkong (vocals+guitar), Shashwat Karkare (drums) and Yohaan Pissurlenker (bass). The band has come together to play a blend of alternative/indie elements with an acoustic and folk influenced songwriting. So far, Calico has has been working in-depth on original material and has performed at The Habitat, they have also done two performance videos with The Lazy Patio Films, debuting their new project, Patio Unplugged.