Patio Unplugged: Awkward Silence - Red Words​

Awkward Silence was formed back in 2014 after the disbandment of the rock-group Worst Case Scenario. Four friends – Sidhant Bakshi (vocals and guitars), Nishat Chaddha (keys), Prashant Sukumar (vocals and guitars), and Yash Rohra (bass) – came together to form Awkward Silence; a pop-punk group that reminds you of Jimmy Eat World circa the early 2000s.

Episodes