Hangout: Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta, Patralekhaa, Pulkit discuss ALTBalaji's Bose: Dead or Alive

National Award-winning actor-director duo Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta are joined by actors Patralekhaa and Pulkit as they discuss ALTBalaji's web series Bose: Dead or Alive on Firstpost's Hangout.

Episodes