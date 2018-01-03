Ahead of the release of their film Ranchi Diaries, actors Anupam Kher and Soundarya Sharma are in conversation with Renil Abraham on Firstpost's show Hangout, where they discuss about their experiences in life and films.
Aditi Rao Hydari on Firstpost's show Hangout as she discusses working with Mani Ratnam and Karthi in Kaatru Veliyidai; her film Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt who plays her father in the film; and more.
National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Kriti Kharbanda join Renil Abraham on Firstpost's show Hangout as they discuss their film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.
Sooraj Pancholi on Firstpost's show Hangout with Renil Abraham as he talks about fitness, male attention, his upcoming film with Prabhudheva and more
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar join Renil Abraham on Firstpost's show Hangout as they talk about their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Pooja Hegde talks about the famous Hero Maestro ad that shot her to fame, her film Duvvada Jagannadham and how a fan named a star after her on Hangout with Renil Abraham
The Dance Plus season 3 team — judge Remo D'Souza, masters Dharmesh, Puneet and Shakti, and host Raghav — were our guests on this episode of Hangout
Shreya Ghoshal
Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets candid about Raman Raghav, his struggle and his upcoming movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz on Hangout with Renil Abraham