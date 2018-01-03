Hangout: Aditi Rao Hydari discusses working with Mani Ratnam; her film Bhoomi with Sanjay Dutt and more

Aditi Rao Hydari on Firstpost's show Hangout as she discusses working with Mani Ratnam and Karthi in Kaatru Veliyidai; her film Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt who plays her father in the film; and more.

Episodes