Hangout: Pooja Hegde gets candid about Duvvada Jagannadham, and her ad with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Pooja Hegde joins Renil Abraham on the Firstpost show Hangout and talks at length about her return to Telugu cinema after two years with Duvvada Jagannadham.

The actor also gets candid about how her journey into the film industry commenced after she was scouted by people from Miss India and asked to audition, along with her mother's protective reaction to the offer. Hegde gives her fans details about the Hero Maestro advertisement opposite Ranbir Kapoor that shot her to fame and how she felt that she had tanked the audition; and advertisement on the basis of which she was picked up for her leading role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro. A whacky and fun rapid fire game with the show's host, and Hegde's revelation of how a fan recently used up his savings to name a star in the sky after her make this one of the most fun Hangout episodes!