Watch: This sushi joint in Mumbai serves sushi burritos with an Indian touch

Yugo Sushi is not your normal sushi joint. The outlet's Bombay Roll combines butter chicken with sushi and burrito in, possibly a first-ever, coming together of these disparate food items. Japanese sushi chef, Yugo Tokuchi, is the man behind this sushi joint. He was a video game producer in Tokyo before he moved to Mumbai with his wife Martha in April 2017.

