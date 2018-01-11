Venkateswaran Subramanian: The 'Raja' who overcame his disabilities to become a billiards champion

Meet Venkateswaran Subramanian, popularly known as 'Raja'. Due to polio, that struck him when he was just two years old, Raja was left with a deformed leg. He also lost vision in his right eye when he was just six. Raja fought against all odds and has become one of the world's best billiards player. He is currently ranked 16th in the world by World billiards and won the Open Disability Snooker Championship 2016, organised by World Disability Billiards.

