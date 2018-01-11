Venkateswaran Subramanian: The 'Raja' who overcame his disabilities to become a billiards champion

Yugo Sushi is not your normal sushi joint. The outlet's Bombay Roll combines butter chicken with sushi and burrito in, possibly a first-ever, coming together of these disparate food items. Japanese sushi chef, Yugo Tokuchi, is the man behind this sushi joint. He was a video game producer in Tokyo before he moved to Mumbai with his wife Martha in April 2017.
Mumbai-based couple Jay and Gauri transformed an old mill in Mazgaon into a Masterchef-sized mega kitchen which is open to chefs from around the world. The couple wanted to do something different in the food and beverage industry and Jay came up with the idea of creating an experimental kitchen space with state-of-the-art equipment and resources — Magazine Street Kitchen is a result.
Douglas and his sister, Twila Bellow, bought the tree 43 years ago—at that time only five feet tall—from their neighbours, who were finding it difficult to keep it in their balcony. Douglas and Twila bought the tree for a mere Rs 250; little did they know, that it would grow to an astonishing height of 65 feet, and more than anything, become a symbol of their strong bond.
The St+Art project has transformed Mumbai's historic fishing district Sassoon Dock, paying homage to the Koli community — the city's original inhabitants
Meera Shah, from Mumbai, believes in producing minimum waste. You cannot find anything unnecessary or unusable in her home.
Divyanshu Ganatra is the founder of Adventures Beyond Borders – an organisation that promotes inclusive and outdoor sports for persons with disability.
Harshvardhan Kadam, an artist based out of Pune, has painted India's largest mural at Yerwada Central Prison.
Johnson Jacob has held the honour of being Mumbai’s only beekeeper for several years. His earliest bee related memory is from when he, as a five-year-old, would accompany his father on honey extracting expeditions. He didn’t understand he wanted to be a beekeeper until many years later, and when he expressed this to his father he was advised against it, “he discouraged me, saying Mumbai is a very big city and it's not possible to practice beekeeping here”, Jacob recalled.
In the course of their evolution, spiders developed various tricks in order to hide from predators, but this ecologist is determined to find them all.