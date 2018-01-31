Meet the Mumbai artist who creates portraits using a typewriter, saving obsolete machines

Bhide started making portraits on the Halda typewriter in 1967. "I wanted to study at the JJ School of Art to become a commercial artist, but, due to financial constraints, I couldn't study there,” recounts Chandrakant Bhide, who describes himself as a 'self-taught' artist. His father encouraged him to take up type-writing and stenography, as those were skills in demand at the time. He soon discovered a way to create art with his work tool. 50 years later, his enthusiasm level remains the same. While typewriters have become redundant, Bhide's art has stood the test of time.

