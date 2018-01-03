Meet Johnson Jacob — the man famous for being Mumbai’s lone beekeeper

Johnson Jacob has held the honour of being Mumbai’s only beekeeper for several years. His earliest bee related memory is from when he, as a five-year-old, would accompany his father on honey extracting expeditions. He didn’t understand he wanted to be a beekeeper until many years later, and when he expressed this to his father he was advised against it, “he discouraged me, saying Mumbai is a very big city and it's not possible to practice beekeeping here”, Jacob recalled.

