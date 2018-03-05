Mumbai and Navi Mumbai were built on land 'reclaimed' from the sea — and wetlands and mangroves were the collateral damage
In the maddening bustle of Mumbai's Girgaum locality, a quaint little street leads to the 200-year-old heritage precinct of Khotachiwadi.
Roksolana Chubenko, popularly known as Roxy, shot to fame when she was recently asked by Jacqueline Fernandez to train her in pole dancing for a Bollywood movie. Born and brought up in Ukraine, this pole dancer started training to dance at an early age and took up pole dancing as a hobby during her college days.
The couple has been in the news in the past few weeks for a letter they have addressed to the President of India with an appeal for ‘active euthanasia’. The Lavates are registered as organ donors, and reason that it’s better they die while their organs are still functioning perfectly, instead of later, from an ailment or disease. The couple’s utilitarian view of life includes leaving behind their bodies for medical research and their property to the government. They also believe it’s unfair that they be made to live up to a point where they contract a disease or infection, and are forced to spend money on treatment, before finally dying.
Anand Prakash, one of India's well-known hackers, is a bug bounty hunter i.e he finds security loopholes in websites and online applications, reports it to the concerned authority, and gets paid handsomely for it. The 23-year-old is essentially a one-man tech security help desk for some of the most powerful software companies in the world.
In order to complement the formal education of socially disempowered children, a group of youngsters have started holding a 'Saturday Art Class'. The organisers of this class say that some of these children get burdened with responsibilities from early childhood on, leading to them missing out on just being children. The organisers also feel that this is paramount for their overall psychological development. Every Saturday, different types of art practices are taught based on the core values of patience, sharing, gratitude, teamwork, respect, cleanliness, and equality. Each lesson aims to make the artwork relatable to the children. 'Saturday Art Class' helps encourage class participation, develop children’s visual and motor skills and gives them opportunities to articulate their emotions. Seven months since the class started, it has already expanded its impact from 30 students to 1,126.
Bhide started making portraits on the Halda typewriter in 1967. "I wanted to study at the JJ School of Art to become a commercial artist, but, due to financial constraints, I couldn't study there,” recounts Chandrakant Bhide, who describes himself as a 'self-taught' artist. His father encouraged him to take up type-writing and stenography, as those were skills in demand at the time. He soon discovered a way to create art with his work tool. 50 years later, his enthusiasm level remains the same. While typewriters have become redundant, Bhide's art has stood the test of time.
Right outside Dadar station, under the flyover, is Mumbai’s oldest wholesale flower market. The market’s narrow lanes are lined with stalls and wooden planks that hold the seasons’ special flowers. Everything from lilies to mogra, lotus, tulips, orchids and imported carnations can be found here, and they come fresh, cheap and in abundance.
In 2012, a two pound truffle (nearly a kilogram) sold for almost $300,000, which is nearly Rs 2 crore! But what are truffles, and why are people willing to spend so much money on it?