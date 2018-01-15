'Twila's spirit resides in the tree': What the family behind India's tallest Christmas tree has to say

Douglas and his sister, Twila Bellow, bought the tree 43 years ago—at that time only five feet tall—from their neighbours, who were finding it difficult to keep it in their balcony. Douglas and Twila bought the tree for a mere Rs 250; little did they know, that it would grow to an astonishing height of 65 feet, and more than anything, become a symbol of their strong bond.