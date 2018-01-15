Flamingo watching in Mumbai: Winged visitors arrive for winter date

Mumbai's backwaters have been the home for both greater and lesser flamingoes for ages now. Sewri Jetty is perhaps the most popular flamingo spotting venue for Mumbaikars. However, there exist smaller spotting sites like the Thane creek. The mouth of the creek or the start point also consists of mud flats, which serve as excellent spots for these flamingoes.

