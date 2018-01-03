The St+Art project has transformed Mumbai's historic fishing district Sassoon Dock, paying homage to the Koli community — the city's original inhabitants
Meera Shah, from Mumbai, believes in producing minimum waste. You cannot find anything unnecessary or unusable in her home.
Harshvardhan Kadam, an artist based out of Pune, has painted India's largest mural at Yerwada Central Prison.
Johnson Jacob has held the honour of being Mumbai’s only beekeeper for several years. His earliest bee related memory is from when he, as a five-year-old, would accompany his father on honey extracting expeditions. He didn’t understand he wanted to be a beekeeper until many years later, and when he expressed this to his father he was advised against it, “he discouraged me, saying Mumbai is a very big city and it's not possible to practice beekeeping here”, Jacob recalled.
In the course of their evolution, spiders developed various tricks in order to hide from predators, but this ecologist is determined to find them all.
With the likes of Tanvi Jagdish, Sekar Patchai making India proud in international surfing competitions. Surfing is on the rise in the country.
Mumbai-based slackliner Samar Farooqui wants to promote slacklining, highlining and other adventure sports in India.
In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the production of the famed Kolhapuri Chappal too has suffered under the cow slaughter ban and increased cow vigilantism. Although the chappals are usually made of buffalo or bull hide, the ban led to the shutting down of all tanneries in the city.
Aseem Chandaver traces his love for Indian ‘B’ films to when he was 11 years old. A TV show hosted by Sajid Khan was his starting point into the world of camp, and he says that no film was uninteresting after he had been initiated.