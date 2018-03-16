Meet Chitralekha, the Dalit auto-rickshaw driver battling CPM-led caste oppression in Kerala

The CPM-led Left government in Kerala, which came into power in 2016, will particularly be noted for two things: First is the constant criticism over political violence between the CPM and RSS, and the subsequent political deliberation by the BJP's central leadership. And secondly, repeated instances of caste-based discrimination in the state.