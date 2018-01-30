Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin come together to discuss films and their life beyond it.
Imtiaz Ali decodes the making of 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2015 film Tamasha
In this episode of FC Flashback, Anupama Chopra recommends the 1961 crime drama Gunga Jumna, starring Dilip Kumar and Nasir Khan
Actor Sonam Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta discuss social media and taking a strong stand against trolls in this episode
Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hichki, discusses choosing films, overcoming her fears and facing failure.
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar explain how to create background music and why it is so important in Bollywood films in this Film Companion video.
Raju Hirani and Shahid Kapoor come together to shoot an episode of Film Companion's Tape Cast and unravel different facets of their personalities