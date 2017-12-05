In this video, mum Avantika Kukreti discusses the five key nutrients that are essential for pregnant mums. Aren’t you curious to know what these five nutrients are, and why you should care about them?
What to do and expect in the first year of having a baby, watch author Meghna Pant talk to Dr Rahul Verma about what kind of care babies require
Watch Dr Velumani of Thyrocare talk about what care mothers should take of themselves.
11K views
In this episode, author Meghna Pant talks to doctors about labour and delivery, and how the thought of delivery and labour pains gives all women nightmares.
39K views
In this episode, author Meghna Pant talks to doctors, who’ve guided thousands of women through labour, about what a woman can expect during delivery, whether C-section is better than natural delivery and the secret to bearing labour pain.
73k views
Have questions? Watch to get them answered. Here's the second part of what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care.
87K views
Have questions? Watch to get them answered. Here's the first part of what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care.
1.6M views
In this episode, watch the doctor discuss medications, weight gain, complications, nutrition, water intake and the prenatal exercises required for expectant mothers in their final trimester. The episode also mentions how parents can prepare the nursery, make the right shopping list for their newborn, and pick the right hospital for delivery.
702K views
In this episode, author Meghna Pant talks to Dr. Shantala Vadeyar of Cloudnine Hospitals about which hospital is the best for your child to be born at, and the final part of pregnancy — the third trimester.
492K views