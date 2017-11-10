73k views
In this episode, author Meghna Pant talks to doctors about labour and delivery, and how the thought of delivery and labour pains gives all women nightmares.
Have questions? Watch to get them answered. Here's the second part of what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care.
Have questions? Watch to get them answered. Here's the first part of what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care.
In this episode, watch the doctor discuss medications, weight gain, complications, nutrition, water intake and the prenatal exercises required for expectant mothers in their final trimester. The episode also mentions how parents can prepare the nursery, make the right shopping list for their newborn, and pick the right hospital for delivery.
In this episode, author Meghna Pant talks to Dr. Shantala Vadeyar of Cloudnine Hospitals about which hospital is the best for your child to be born at, and the final part of pregnancy — the third trimester.
In this episode, we use various ingredients, dish up interesting, healthy recipes, and show you how to balance your sugar and salt intake.
In this episode, we talk about healthy eating habits, tackling cravings, and how to balance iodine in your nutritional intake.
Dealing with cravings? In this episode, we show you how to give in without compromising on your and your baby's health. Learn how to cook healthy eating options.
In this episode, we walk you through good eating habits and options of organic food and ingredients. Get healthy eating tips from nutritionists as we shop.
