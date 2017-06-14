101 Dinner with Dons: Over Hyderabadi Biryani Ijaz Bhai explains the difference between being a Don in Hyderabad and one in Mumbai

Ijaz Bhai has been out of the underworld for over 25 years now. Back in the day, he's seen murders and jail time. But the love of a good woman turned his life around, and brought him back to the right path. Over some quintessential Hyderabadi Biryani, the full time bangle shop owner and part-time couples counsellor takes host Doctor VC over the finer points of difference between being a Don's life in Hyderabad and one in Mumbai.