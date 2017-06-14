Ijaz Bhai has been out of the underworld for over 25 years now. Back in the day, he's seen murders and jail time. But the love of a good woman turned his life around, and brought him back to the right path. Over some quintessential Hyderabadi Biryani, the full time bangle shop owner and part-time couples counsellor takes host Doctor VC over the finer points of difference between being a Don's life in Hyderabad and one in Mumbai.
With the passing of the Calcutta Hackney-Carriage (Amendment) Bill, 2006, hand pulled rickshaws were banned in Kolkata. However, a High court order decreed a stay on the legislation. How much longer can this arrangement last without new licenses being issued for rickshaw pullers?
There's fans, there's fanatics, and then there's Rajini Somu. Rajinikanth fans are known to be some of the most devoted followers of celebrity in the world. But even among them, one man stands out. Our host Doctor VC travelled to the district of Dindigul to meet Somusundaram — The Man Who Would Be Rajini.
Next time you reach for the biggest, shiniest or freshest looking vegetable on the cart, think about what may have been added to it. The shocking revelations of a vegetable farmer just outside New Delhi show us the additives, injections and sprays used to make old vegetables look fresh.
101 Hip-Hop Homeland takes a street level look at a new trend — the culture of Hip-Hop. From Mumbai to Kashmir, Calcutta to Shillong, Hip-Hop Homeland portrays this new movement and understands its power as an important voice for young Indians.
MovieTown goes beyond the bright lights of Bollywood stardom and also looks at the men and women living and working at the periphery of the Hindi film industry : Animal trainers and fight masters, extras, imitators, and duplicates. Strugglers and misfits.
A historian and conservationist, fittingly named Abraham Benhur, made a startling discovery on his farm in Kerala.
Sonia Shirsat, an India Fado singer or 'Fadista', is perhaps one of the best in the world. She has performed around the world, singing in 13 different languages.