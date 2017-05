Nizam Bhai was born in Andhra Pradesh, and moved to Nalasopara when he was 10. Despite his humble beginnings, he now owns several businesses in the neighbourhood, including a country liquor bar. Through a life of crime, which included jail time, Nizam Bhai has retained his love for food.

In this episode Nizam Bhai takes us on a journey through his life, and how food became one of the most important parts of his life.