No one chooses the life of a pickpocket. If you're caught, you get beaten up, humiliated and fined or thrown in jail. But to get by and feed their families, many people turn to a life of crime. Bunty, also called Bunty 420 by his friends, has had to lead the life of a pickpocket. He's showing us the tricks of the trade, so you can safeguard yourself against them in future.