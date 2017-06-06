There's fans, there's fanatics, and then there's Rajini Somu. Rajinikanth fans are known to be some of the most devoted followers of celebrity in the world. But even among them, one man stands out. Our host Doctor VC travelled to the district of Dindigul to meet Somusundaram — The Man Who Would Be Rajini.
Next time you reach for the biggest, shiniest or freshest looking vegetable on the cart, think about what may have been added to it. The shocking revelations of a vegetable farmer just outside New Delhi show us the additives, injections and sprays used to make old vegetables look fresh.
101 Hip-Hop Homeland takes a street level look at a new trend — the culture of Hip-Hop. From Mumbai to Kashmir, Calcutta to Shillong, Hip-Hop Homeland portrays this new movement and understands its power as an important voice for young Indians.
MovieTown goes beyond the bright lights of Bollywood stardom and also looks at the men and women living and working at the periphery of the Hindi film industry : Animal trainers and fight masters, extras, imitators, and duplicates. Strugglers and misfits.
MovieTown goes beyond the bright lights of Bollywood stardom and also looks at the men and women living and working at the periphery of the Hindi film industry : Animal trainers and fight masters, extras, imitators, and duplicates. Strugglers and misfits.
A historian and conservationist, fittingly named Abraham Benhur, made a startling discovery on his farm in Kerala.
Sonia Shirsat, an India Fado singer or 'Fadista', is perhaps one of the best in the world. She has performed around the world, singing in 13 different languages.
101 Underground tells stories of sex, sleaze, drugs, and violence. From militancy to child trafficking, we interview the men and women around each issue and try to make more sense of it.
Join our host Rosh as he travels to the small town of Thiksey to learn the secrets behind Ladakh's delicious and unique cuisine.