101 Traces | Episode 2 | 25 May 2017

A historian and conservationist, fittingly named Abraham Benhur, made a startling discovery on his farm in Kerala. Hidden underground were ancient burial chambers unlike anything he had ever seen before. A little bit of digging, both physical and academic, revealed that the tombs on his property dated back to the year 300 BC. The burial chambers were arranged in an East-West direction, meaning these could only have been the tombs of ancient Christians or Jews. Since the tombs predated Christianity by a few hundred years, Abraham surmised that these were the remains of one of the Lost Jewish tribes of Israel, which had traveled to India many centuries ago.