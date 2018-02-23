From the traditional Ladakhi stew called 'Thukpa', to the breakfast staple 'Paba', we've got it all. Join Rosh as he travels to the small town of Thiksey to learn the secrets behind Ladakh's delicious and unique cuisine.
Varanasi is one of the holiest cities in India. According to Manju Singh it is also home to the second largest illegal flesh trade in the world. Along with her husband Ajeet, Manju runs Guria, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting child prostitution in the holy city.
Ankita Singh has been working in the B-grade film industry for several years now. Having starred in films like 'Munni Metric Pass 2' and 'Leke Ishq Mein Risk Sanam', she's no stranger to a little skin-show. But the industry is not all glamour and glitz. It's been a hard life, with little or no support from family. Actresses like Ankita walk the thin line between earning a living and struggling to earn the respect that any hard working professional deserves.
The caretaker of a 450-year-old Synagogue worries about the future of the Jewish community in Kochi. Joseph Elias Josephai (affectionately known as Babu), is one of the few members of the Jewish community in Kochi who still remain in the city. After the formation of the state of Israel in 1948, a large number of Cochin Jews (also called Malabar Jews) migrated back to the holy land. As a result, there are now as few as 27 Jews left in the city of Kochi. With no one to care for the Kadavumbhagom Synagogue, Babu has taken it upon himself to manage the security and upkeep of the Synagogue. Lamenting the future of the Jewish community in the city, Babu is looking to international Jewish trusts to help ensure that the Synagogue is maintained after his death.
A hundred years after Tagore's Kabuliwala walked these streets with his bag of cashews and raisins, the community of Pathans have made a life for themselves in the city's bylanes. Named after the city of their origin, Kabul, the Kabuliwalas have integrated seamlessly with the city that they now call their adopted homeland. They get along famously with the Bengalis, the Marwadis, the Catholics and more that make up the melting pot that is Kolkata's culture.
Anwar Khan runs the Great Golden Circus, a massive act spanning multiple tents and acts. Once boasting crowds in excess of 2000 people per show, and running as many as 4 shows a day, today, a good show has an audience of 100 people. Anwar fears that the days of the circus are numbered.
The Anglo-Indian community has been upholding the legacy of horse racing in Kolkata. But many members of the younger generation have moved on to other careers in other countries, following better prospects. Will the next generation of Anglo-Indians in Kolkata continue the family tradition? Only time will tell.
Rejected by American soldiers in WW1, it's now home to this dwindling community in the city. The Bow Barracks was a garrison's mess built for the American army soldiers posted in India during World War I. Back then, the US army soldiers thought it beneath them to stay in such housing. The apartments were handed over instead to the thriving Anglo-Indian community, who have held onto them ever since. Located in central Kolkata, just behind the Bowbazaar police station, it is currently home to over 80 Anglo-Indian families, along with several Anglo-Chinese families too. Over the course of the last 50 years, members of the community have been moving out from Kolkata to places like Australia and the United States. Today, Bow Barracks is a community trying to hold on to its identity as the world moves on.
The Chambal Valley, located in the northern part of Madhya Pradesh, on the border of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh is infamous for gangs of dacoits. In the 70s and 80s, one of the most dreaded of those dacoits was Ramesh Singh Sikarwar. With a band of dacoits, he held sway over the region for years, before surrendering to the authorities. After serving his time, he now lives the life of a farmer, raising a family. A very sick Doctor VC pays Sikarwar a visit in his village, to learn about the secret life of the bandits, while joining them for a meal in their old jungle hideout. Loaded onto a tractor and taken deep into the dense jungle, with no mobile network or way to let people know where he is, Doctor VC learns not just about the eating habits of the daakus, but also comes home with moral lessons from the gang's leader.