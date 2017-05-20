Yogi Adityanath to visit Bihar, will showcase achievements of Narendra Modi government

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti among other prominent leaders and MPs will visit Bihar to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past three years.

The Narendra Modi government will complete its third year in office on 26 May, 2017. "Our prominent national and state leaders will visit various parts of the country to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past three years," senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told reporters.

"As part of the party's massive campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti among other prominent leaders and MPs will be visiting the state between 25 May to 15 June," Sushil Modi said.

The date of the visit has not been finalised, Modi added.

"After holding talks with the leaders who will visit Bihar, and their convenience, the party will decide as to which leader will go where," the former deputy chief minister said.