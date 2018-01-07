Yogi Adityanath to address BJP rally in Bengaluru today ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would address a BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday in view of the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka, a party official said on Saturday.

"Adityanath arrived on Saturday night to participate in our party's rally and address the public on Sunday afternoon," a party spokesman told IANS.

It is the second time Adityanath is participating in the party's rally in the state after one on 21 December at Hubballi in north Karnataka.

The BJP state unit has embarked on a 90-day statewide rally on 2 November from Bengaluru in the run-up to the Assembly poll, due by April, under the banner of "Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivarthana Yatra", flagged off by party chief Amit Shah.

The party is expecting about 50,000 people to gather at the Vijayanagar public grounds for the rally.

The BJP, which came to power in the state for the first time on its own after the 2008 Assembly election, lost to the Congress in the 2013 poll following a split in its state unit and five years of "misrule" with three chief ministers at the helm of office.

Besides party's state unit president BS Yeddyrappa, central ministers from the state Ananth Kumar and DV Sadananda Gowda and state unit leaders Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa and AR Ashok will address the gathering.

"Adityanath will also will visit the Adichunchanagiri Mutt to meet its seer Nirmalanandanath Swami and have lunch with him after the yatra event," party leader said.

The popular mutt of the powerful Vokkaliga community has been associated for long with the Gorakhnath Mutt in Uttar Pradesh' Gorkahpur where Adityanath was head priest.